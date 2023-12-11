Snowfall, rain, gusty winds hit Northeast as Tennessee recovers from deadly tornadoes

A combination of heavy rain, snow, and wind is bringing threats of flooding and power outages to the Northeast. It’s part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee. National Weather Service teams are assessing damage as emergency workers and community members deal with the aftermath of several tornadoes that toppled houses and cut power to tens of thousands. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings are in effect through late afternoon across Vermont and northern New York, where up to 10 inches of snow were forecast. The Washington, D.C., area had some slushy snow overnight.

By The Associated Press

