Tips from El Paso Electric to save energy during winter

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- With winter looming and temperatures dropping in the Borderland, El Paso Electric Company says there are simple ways for homeowners to save energy and cut costs during the colder months.

Before cranking up the thermostat, EPE recommends setting temperatures between 68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and no more than 60 degrees at night.

Avoiding frequent thermostat adjustments not only conserves energy but also prevents spikes in electricity bills. Rather than relying on the heater, El Paso Electric suggests staying warm at bedtime through layering up and using blankets.

EPE encourages using natural sunlight to insulate your home, “During the day you might want to open your blinds and your drapes. So the the windows can warm up because that helps warm up the rooms as well. And at night you want to close them, that way with the heat that came in through the day stays,” emphasizes Evelin Alvarado, customer service team leader at El Paso Electric.

To keep cold air from coming in, they advice to apply caulking around windows and door frames to seal cracks. Additionally, regular furnace filter changes are crucial to maintaining efficiency and avoiding unnecessary strain on the heating system.

Winter electricity bills should ideally be lower than those in summer, especially with proper home insulation. For more tips from El Paso Electric to save energy click here.