El Paso Animal services hosting Operation Home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso animal services hosted operation home for the holidays and is asking the community to open their doors to temporarily foster a pet in need. Holiday cheer was spread as volunteers treated shelter pups to a paw-some walk during the event and served holiday meals generously donated by double dog dare bakery. 

Pups were also treated to their very own holiday photo shoot. El Paso animal services public affairs coordinator, Julie Newbold said "We're super excited...its always nice for the dogs to be able to come out but today is especially special because we got a bunch of Christmas meals donated from double dog - dare bakery, so during this rescue runners event, they're not only gonna get a walk but they're gonna get to enjoy a holiday meal." Fostering is free and all supplies are included. Animals services is open now until December 23rd from 11 am to 6 pm.  

