Notre Dame Fighting Irish arrive in El Paso ahead of this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Notre Dame Fighting Irish arrived in El Paso Sunday afternoon just days before the 90th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game.

The team from Indiana was quickly greeted by mariachis and folklorico dancers. Football players and other members of the team were able to enjoy arrival festivities.

Members of this year's Sun Court danced with some of the players as mariachis performed outside the Marriott Hotel near the El Paso International Airport. Some fans were also present during their arrival.

"My son went to Notre Dame. He's coming down from Chicago. He lives in Chicago. So he'll be here for the game and have a family. So we're all planning on going to the game," said Notre Dame fan Ofelia Ortiz.

Another fan, Joey Herrera, said he also wanted to see the team arrive in El Paso. He was one of several eagerly waiting outside the Marriott Hotel.

"I have been a fan for a long time since I was a little kid. I was raised to like Notre Dame, so I just was hoping to maybe see the coach or like, some of the players so that’s why I am here," Herrera said.

Marcus Freeman, the head coach at the University of Notre Dame, said he enjoyed the welcome.

"Yeah, it's like nothing before. I've been to quite a few bowl games and I have to say this one is at the top with the welcome," the coach said.

Freeman said he is thankful for the strong fan base, many of whom live in El Paso.

"It shows you one the respect that this bowl game has but two the presence that Notre Dame has and the chance to play Oregon State in one of the best bowl games in the country. It's going to be a great environment and great opportunity," Freeman added.

The Sun Bowl Association announced earlier this month the Oregon State Beavers will take on the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This year's game will be Friday, Dec. 29 in Sun Bowl Stadium at noon. Count on ABC-7 to bring you complete coverage of the game.