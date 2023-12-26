Skip to Content
Senior Holiday Meals catered by El Paso Parks and Recreation

Published 5:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The senior centers hosted the city-sponsored "Senior Holiday Meals" event. The city of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department manages 11 senior centers along with a variety of programming. Today they catered the meals, beginning at 11 a.m. at each one of the senior centers.

ABC-7 was present at the Polly Harris senior center in west El Paso. An 87-year-old senior citizen told us he's been going to that senior center with his wife for more than two decades. "Just very nice to be here, enjoying people, people are very friendly, you make a lot of friends if you come here and you eat and then you play dominoes, you play pool. We've been coming here for 25 years and we enjoy ourselves me and my wife" said Armando M. Garcia. The city-sponsored senior holiday meals will also be catered on January 2nd.

Gabby Hernandez

