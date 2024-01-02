City of Las Cruces to hold first city council meeting with new mayor, two new councilors

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new era has begun in Las Cruces, as city council is set to hold its first meeting with a new mayor in 17 years.

Mayor Eric Enriquez was elected back in November, replacing Ken Miyagishima who has held that position since 2007.

Two new councilors will also be making their first appearance in Monday's meeting, including new district 1 councilwoman Cassie McClure, as well as new district 2 councilman Bill Mattiace, who previously served as mayor before Miyagishima.

A new mayor pro tempore will also be selected during Monday's meeting.

Former district 1 councilwoman Kassandra Gandara previously held that position, but gave up her seat when she unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2023.

Several resolutions will be discussed during Monday's meeting, including the acquisition of property on Picacho Ave. to build new pedestrian crossing infrastructure.