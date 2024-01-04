El Paso remembers longtime politician Carl Robinson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Longtime El Paso leader Carl Robinson is being laid to rest today. He died in December. Robinson's services are open to the public. His family shared the details with ABC-7.

The visitation is scheduled for January 4, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Destiny Church, located at 9615 Dyer Street. The funeral service will happen the same day at 12:30 p.m., also at Destiny Church. His committal service will happen afterward at 2:30 p.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, located at 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue.

Robinson's niece, Tami Douglas, said he died of Parkinson's complications. She said he had been battling the disease for years.

Robinson served as the District 4 seat in the El Paso City Council from 2009 to 2017 and as the District 4 County Commissioner from 2019 to 2023. He was a resident of El Paso's 4th district since 1977.

Robinson was a Vietnam War veteran and served in the Army for 25 years.

He leaves behind a daughter, a son and his niece, who was his care provider.