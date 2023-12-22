Skip to Content
Former El Paso Representative Carl L. Robinson has died

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Longtime El Paso leader Carl L. Robinson died Friday, according to a family member.

Robinson's niece, Tami Douglas, said he died of Parkinson's complications. She said he had been battling the disease for years.

Robinson served as the District 4 seat in the El Paso City Council from 2009 to 2017 and as the District 4 County Commissioner from 2019 to 2023. He was a resident of El Paso's 4th district since 1977.

Robinson was a Vietnam War veteran and served in the Army for 25 years.

He leaves behind a daughter, a son and his niece, who was his care provider.

Robinson's funeral services have not been announced.

Carter Diggs

