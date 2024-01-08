Community Invited to Adopt a Pet as an “Account-a-Buddy”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Those looking to stay committed to their New Year's resolutions are invited to find a new accountability partner by adopting a pet from the City’s El Paso Animal Services Department.

Monday, January 8 through Wednesday, January 31, all adoption fees for dogs over 30 lbs. will be waived during the “Adopt an Account-a-Buddy” adoption event at El Paso Animal Services, Tails at the Times Adoption Center, and the Mission Valley Adoption Center.

Studies show dog owners tend to have lower stress levels, reduced blood pressure, and increased physical activity. The daily walks and playtime with your four-legged friends contribute not only to improved cardiovascular health but also to a more active and vibrant lifestyle.

“Many adoptable pets in shelters are medium-to-large dogs, and they often go unnoticed,” Terry Kebschull, Director of El Paso Animal Services said. "These dogs deserve an opportunity for a loving home and have the potential to make a lasting impact on your life if given the chance."

All that’s needed to adopt is be above the age of 18 and have a valid photo ID. Adoptions include the pets spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city registration.