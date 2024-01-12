Recent wind storm causes spike in allergies among El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many El Pasoans are still recovering from the aftermath of Thursday's windstorm.

Wind gusts in the area reached 67 MPH. Strong gusts toppled trees, street lights, and portions of roofs. Some El Pasoans woke up to extra debris in their yard and with an ache in their throat.

Wind storms bring increased air pollution which can cause difficulty for those with allergies or asthma.

Symptoms of allergies include: