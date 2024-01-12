Skip to Content
News

Recent wind storm causes spike in allergies among El Pasoans

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many El Pasoans are still recovering from the aftermath of Thursday's windstorm.

Wind gusts in the area reached 67 MPH. Strong gusts toppled trees, street lights, and portions of roofs. Some El Pasoans woke up to extra debris in their yard and with an ache in their throat.

Wind storms bring increased air pollution which can cause difficulty for those with allergies or asthma.

Symptoms of allergies include:

  • Sneezing
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Red, itchy or watery eyes
  • Wheezing, coughing
  • Tightness in the chest and shortness of breath
  • Itching
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content