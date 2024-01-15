El Pasoans honored with MLK humanitarian awards for dedication to community service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, on Martin Luther King Day, two outstanding individuals were recognized with the MLK Humanitarian Award for their unwavering commitment to community service.

Dorene Marcus Corothers, founder of "You Eat I Eat," a non-profit organization dedicated to providing food in a nonjudgmental environment for El Pasoans, received the MLK Humanitarian Award for 2024.

The award ceremony took place on January 14, 2024, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, acknowledging Corothers' remarkable efforts in addressing hunger issues in the community.

Another honoree is Bookie from "Bookie and Mommy's Helping Hand," a non-profit organization focused on providing food and necessities to El Paso's homeless population.

Courtesy: CHEREE COLEMAN

Yesterday, Bookie was presented with the MLK Humanitarian Award at Mount Zion Baptist Church, recognizing the significant impact of their work in supporting those in need.