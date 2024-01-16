El Dorado High School revalidated as an AVID national demonstration school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Dorado High School remains the only high school in region 19 to be named an "advancement via individual determination" or AVID national demonstration school. They celebrated the revalidation in the high school’s theater.

Avid students make a commitment to achieve excellence in school as they work toward their goal of being the first in their family to attend a four-year college or university. Avid schools are exemplary models of the college readiness system. They first received this status in 2016 and then again February 2020. Schools must undergo a rigorous validation process and this year marks a three-peat status for El Dorado. They were validated in 2016 and revalidated in 2020.

The AVID program helps students by creating systems that promote college readiness and success. Kayla Medford, a student at El Dorado High School shared with us what she learned in the program: "So in college we can learn how to do study groups and how to ask a professor, because a professor is not going to always come to us. You need to learn how to advocate for yourself and then organization.

I learn how to manage my due dates because I'm in that early college program and I'm also the president of the Council, so I have a lot of due dates, so that helps me with time management skills." El Dorado High School has made a big impact on its scholars through the program by creating systems that promote postsecondary readiness.