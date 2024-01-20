Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic to offer free dental cleaning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- TTUHSCEP Dental Oral Health Clinic is set to offer free screenings and cleanings to adults 55 years and older on January 25.

Appointments are limited, the community is encouraged to schedule your appointment by January 22.

Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic located in the Paso del Norte Health Foundation building located at 222 Rick Francis Drive.

For more information click here, or call (915)-215-6700.