El Paso Electric announces expansion of its Texas Community Solar Program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric will host the official groundbreaking of the expansion of its voluntary Texas Community Solar Program by constructing a 10 megawatt solar facility, tripling the size of the program. The Groundbreaking Ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 1201 Herring Road, San Elizario, Texas 79849.

This expansion will allow an additional 5,000 customers to subscribe to solar energy. Along with a reduced monthly capacity charge for all subscribers, the expanded program will provide a 10% discount to approximately 250 income-qualified Texas residential customers. The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.