Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic offered free screenings and cleanings for senior citizens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic located at 222 Rick Francis St. El Paso, Texas 79905, offered free screenings and cleanings for adults age 55 and older from our Border plex community. Hunt School of Dental Medicine second-year students provided faculty-supervised care from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Funding for this initiative is provided by a grant from the Carl C. Anderson Sr. & Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation. Since opening in 2021, the clinic has provided more than 20,000 hours of reduced-cost dental care for over 3,500 patients from our region. Paola Olivares Carzoli, a student who helped provide the service says "We want to help with their oral hygiene and that in turn will help with also help with their high blood pressure, diabetes that is very common here in El Paso, so we kind of look at it as a holistic approach. I'm really happy that we got to be a part of this." Limited appointments were available for this special event. Adults age 55 and older who would like a free screening and cleaning are asked to call 915- 215-6700 for an appointment.