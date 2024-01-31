Biden will visit Ohio community that was devastated by a fiery train derailment nearly a year ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will visit the eastern Ohio community devastated by a fiery train derailment in February 2023. No date has been given for the Democratic president’s trip. But Biden is expected to visit East Palestine in February, about a year after a Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks. The derailment displaced thousands of residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Many residents have lingering fears about potential health effects from the assortment of toxic chemicals that spilled and the vinyl chloride that was released a few days after the crash to keep five tank cars from exploding. Some residents have said they feel forgotten because Biden hasn’t visited.

