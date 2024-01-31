Iowa agency overseeing gambling investigation defends search of college athletes’ online activities

The agency that oversees the enforcement of Iowa’s gambling laws issued a statement defending its investigation into sports wagering by athletes at Iowa and Iowa State. Defense attorneys for three former or current Iowa State athletes wrote in court documents last week that there was no probable cause for the searches into online wagering activities that resulted in criminal charges and lost NCAA eligibility. The state Department of Public Safety said in its statement that it believes its methods stand up to legal scrutiny.

