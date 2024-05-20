Wilmer Cabrera taking over as El Paso Locomotive FC head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC is welcoming Wilmer Cabrera as its new head coach. Cabrera, a former World Cup player, will serve as the team's fourth head coach.

El Paso Locomotive FC officials say that Cabrera has 19 years of coaching experience, including in Major League Soccer, the USL Championship league, and the U.S. Youth National Team.

"Cabrera also played professionally for 20 years, representing the Colombian Men’s National Team at two FIFA World Cups and four CONMEBOL Copa America’s between 1989-1998," club officials stated in their official announcement Monday. "He debuted professionally at 17 in 1985, primarily playing in Colombia before going on to make stops in Argentina, Costa Rica and the United States."