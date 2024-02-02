Skip to Content
News

Socorro Middle School hosting Latino Literacy Nights

gabby.hernandez
By
New
Published 5:43 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Middle School will host a series of Latino Literacy Nights for the school’s students and parents starting Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 321 Bovee Rd., Socorro, TX. Latino Literacy Night is a college awareness program for parents and students. They will read “Graciela's Dream,” a dual language book for middle and high school students about one family's journey to college.

Participants will also receive information on college and career readiness. The event will feature guest speakers from the University of Texas at El Paso’s Chicano Studies program, including Irma Victoria Montelongo, Ph.D., director of Chicano Studies, and Adrián Aragonés, assistant professor of instruction, and from El Paso Community College, Yasmin Ramirez, professor in the English department and author of the book, “¡Ándale, Prieta!” Additional Latino Literacy Nights will take place on Feb. 9, 16 and 23 and March 22 and April 5, at the school.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content