Socorro Middle School hosting Latino Literacy Nights

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Middle School will host a series of Latino Literacy Nights for the school’s students and parents starting Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 321 Bovee Rd., Socorro, TX. Latino Literacy Night is a college awareness program for parents and students. They will read “Graciela's Dream,” a dual language book for middle and high school students about one family's journey to college.

Participants will also receive information on college and career readiness. The event will feature guest speakers from the University of Texas at El Paso’s Chicano Studies program, including Irma Victoria Montelongo, Ph.D., director of Chicano Studies, and Adrián Aragonés, assistant professor of instruction, and from El Paso Community College, Yasmin Ramirez, professor in the English department and author of the book, “¡Ándale, Prieta!” Additional Latino Literacy Nights will take place on Feb. 9, 16 and 23 and March 22 and April 5, at the school.