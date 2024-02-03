ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Gusty winds will continue throughout the day

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues throughout the day because of the ongoing cold and gusty winds in the Borderland. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory is in place until 10 PM Saturday for much of the Borderland. Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph with higher gusts in the mountains. So far, El Paso International Airport has seen a wind gust of 59 mph this afternoon. Blowing dust is possible along with these winds.

These winds will begin to taper off into the evening hours of your Saturday, but make sure you bundle up if you are planning to go out tonight because slight wind chills will also accompany these blustery conditions.

For tonight, it will drop down into the 40s. Tomorrow we will see around normal temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.