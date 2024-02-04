Darian Jarrott Memorial Run to take place in Las Cruces Sunday morning

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Several are set to gather Sunday morning for the inaugural Darian Jarrott memorial run in downtown Las Cruces. It commemorates the life and legacy of officer Jarrott who was killed three years ago in the line of duty.

The run, along with a walk, will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Las Cruces City Hall.

The run starts at City Hall and will circle downtown Las Cruces three times.

Both the run and walk are free for all who wish to participate.

Those who wish to show their support for Darian Jarrott and the memorial run participants can meet at Plaza de Las Cruces.