Las Cruces man faces murder charge after apartment shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man is facing first degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot another man to death with a rifle.

Police say Osvaldo Suarez was arrested Saturday shortly after shooting Oscar Ramirez in the hip. Ramirez was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This all happened at an apartment complex at 335 Van Patten Avenue in Las Cruces.

The other charges Suarez is facing are possession of firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and bribery of a witness.

Police say Suarez attempted to flee the scene before officers caught him in a nearby alleyway.

Suarez denied being involved in or knowing about the shooting, but claimed he was jumping the fence to try and find the shooter.

Police believe Suarez moved the spent cartridge from the scene after shooting victim, then got rid of the rifle.

One witness who has video of the incident claims Suarez threatened them to try and get them to delete it.

Suarez was previously convicted in 2015, which means he is not currently permitted to own a firearm.