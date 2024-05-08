EPISD hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for Coach Wally Hartley PK-8

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District is set to celebrate the completion of a new campus. They will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 9th at Coach Wally Hartley PK-8 School located at 6201 Hughey Drive El Paso, TX 79925. EPISD says Hartley is a consolidation of Hughey Elementary School and Ross Middle School. The new school’s name is in honor of a longtime coach at Ross Middle School who led the Rebels to seven district championships in football, eight in cross country and four in track and field.

