El Paso Zoo Mountain Lions predict Super Bowl winner

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The count down may be on for the big game Sunday, but some local felines may have already spoiled the ending.

Franklin and Scout, Mountain lions at the El Paso Zoo made their official pick by getting to tear open piñatas.

The two teams laid out in front of them, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Franklin went right up to the reining champs, the Chiefs, and picked them to win back to back.

The zoo said their animals have a history of predicting the future.

"He devoured that one so pretty much that's his prediction and until now none of his predictions have gone wrong because this is his first time doing this prediction," said Oscar Arriaga, El Paso Zoo.

This is the first year mountain lions have picked, in the past it was Savannah and Juno the elephants.