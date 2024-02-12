No One Eats Alone Program teaches children about mental health, effects of isolation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Robert R. Rojas Elementary School joined more than 2,000 schools nationwide on Monday, February 12 to celebrate No One Eats Alone, a program created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences.

The program has students learn about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on mental health, while being encouraging them to make new friends.

The initiative is expected to reach more than 1 million students across all 50 U.S. states.

Sponsored by Superior HealthPlan, the event included presentations and activities for students to learn about mental health in a hands-on approach.