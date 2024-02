EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Vitalant is partnering up with ABC-7 to host a Valentine's Day blood drive.

The drive will be held on Wednesday, February 14th. It will start at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our ABC-7 studio is located at 4140 Rio Bravo St. in West El Paso.

Those who donate will received a $20 dollar gift card. You can scan a the QR code to schedule an appoint. Walk-ins are also welcome.