Las Cruces community attends memorial walk to honor fallen officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces community gathered to honor the life of Las Cruces fallen officer Jonah Hernandez.

"He paid the ultimate sacrifice. He showed up to work every day," said Emily Ladue.

Officer Hernandez was stabbed and killed responding to a trespassing call Sunday evening.

"We are very shaken. It's not something you ever want to see. You never want to open your phone to see the news, to see that an officer lost his life in the line of duty. It's very sad," said Ladue.

The memorial walk for Officer Hernandez brought out members of the Las Cruces Police Department as well as the Las Cruces community to honor his memory.

"You know, this walk, among many other things. It's just an example of the outpouring of love and support from the community. And I'm here because I want them to know how much I appreciate what they're doing for us, for the department and this community, and to honor Jonah and to recognize the critical pain his family is going through," said Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story.