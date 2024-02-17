Skip to Content
Julian Kalel: A Rising Star in Country Music Making a Positive Impact

February 13, 2024 10:45 AM
Published 10:25 AM

Julian Kalel, a 17-year-old country music sensation hailing from El Paso, Texas, is swiftly making his mark in the music industry. His recent Nashville debut not only showcased his remarkable talent but also served as a platform for philanthropy. Performing original songs and raising funds for the Nashville Foster Love Closet and Resource Center, Julian's warm welcome by fans, artists, and the city itself speaks volumes about his growing influence.

This isn't Julian's first foray into using his music for good. In December of 2023, he hosted a concert to support the Migrant Refugee Center in his hometown, demonstrating his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the stage.

Julian's dedication to both his craft and philanthropy set him apart as a young artist with a big heart. Managed by Diana Krys of Red Planet Entertainment Group and with exciting projects on the horizon.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

