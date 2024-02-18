The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso burglarized, owners frustrated with misinformation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the stores at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso was burglarized Saturday night, according to a corporate spokesperson for Horizon Group Properties, which owns the outlets. But owners said it was an isolated incident, and there are no safety concerns at this time.

"A couple -- two people -- had a little bit too much to drink, it sounds like, and they did do a smash-and-grab," said Gina Slechta, a spokesperson for Horizon Group Properties. "They were apprehended right away, and charges are being pressed against them."

Slechta said the burglary happened around 8:20 p.m. According to the shopping center's website, the property is open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

"The safety of our customers is always the utmost importance to our shopping center. And we feel like we do a good job with that," said Slechta.

Slechta said she doesn't believe there's any reason for shoppers to feel unsafe because of this situation.

"They should feel safe going there, to the shopping center," said Slechta.

ABC-7 spoke with several people that frequently shop at the outlets. They all said they still feel safe shopping there, and understand the burglary was an isolated situation. Many of them blaming the two people involved.

"If they were drunk, it's even more worrisome because sometimes they might not be aware of what they are doing," said El Pasoan Veronica Olivas.

Owners want people to be aware of misinformation on social media.

"Before they go and start putting things all over social media, might want to check out their facts," said Slechta.

One El Pasoan agreed, giving advice for those who may be unsure about something they see on the internet.

"Just do your research. Don't necessarily go with everything that social media says," said Chris Brock.