Jury foreperson in New Hampshire youth center abuse trial ‘devastated’ that award could be slashed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Attorneys for a New Hampshire man who prevailed in a landmark lawsuit over abuse at a state-run youth detention center are asking for a hearing after the jury foreperson expressed dismay that the $38 million award could be slashed to $475,000. Jurors on Friday awarded $38 million to David Meehan, who alleged that the state’s negligence allowed him to be repeatedly raped and beaten at the Youth Development Center in Manchester. But the state said the award would be reduced under a law that caps damages at $475,000 per incident and that the jury only found the state liable for one. Meehan’s attorney say the jury foreperson emailed him expressing dismay.

