New Mexico State Parks proposing entrance fee changes, including at Elephant Butte Lake

ELEPHANT BUTTE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Changes could soon be coming to how much it costs to use New Mexico's state parks.

A new study by the New Mexico State Parks division of the Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Department is recommending a five dollar increase of day use for out of state residents, and a twelve dollar increase for primitive camping, which refers to the simple use of a tent.

Developed camping, such as RVs, would also go up ten dollars, and annual day use passes would be no more.

However, day use fees for New Mexicans would be completely eliminated.

Jared Langenegger, Field Operations Bureau Chief for the state parks, says the changes to the fees is to catch up with the times.

“Our camping fees, the last time they were updated was in 1998, our boat registration fees were last updated in 1984," says Langenegger.

"So when we look at that, the fees haven’t kept pace with our operational costs," he adds.

While some of these proposed changes would benefit New Mexicans, a group for disabled veterans that relies on the lake for therapeutic purposes says they would hurt what they’re trying to accomplish.

Heroes on the Water aims to create opportunities for disabled veterans and first responders to fish, kayak, camp, and get regular social interaction.

Their goal is to reduce suicide rates and destructive behavior amongst service members who suffer from PTSD and other disabilities.

Coordinator Richard Macklin of the newly founded Elephant Butte chapter says the lake is their perfect outlet.

“Water has been proven again and again to be such healing element for people that are dealing with the trauma that our heroes deal with," says Macklin.

Macklin says the fee increases for out-of-state residents and the elimination of annual day-use passes negatively affects the veterans in El Paso that are a part of their events at the lake, which are now funded by donations, and previously out of their own pockets.

“We started seeing the numbers add up and one of our very small events with just a few people involved could be over six-hundred dollars each time we do it," says Macklin.

“All those additional costs and increases will make it hard for us because we’re gonna have to raise more money, it could mean less events, and that’s not gonna help our outreach for veterans and first responders," says Eugene McPeek, treasurer of the Heroes on the Water Elephant Butte chapter.

Heroes on the Water says they want at the very least to see the annual passes for veterans and first responders stay, with a waiver for their families as well.

“Even if you give a veteran or a first responder a pass, if they bring their spouse and their kids and perhaps their family with them, they’re back up to hundreds of dollars for a vacation," says Macklin.

None of these proposals are yet law, and two public meetings will be held this week in Elephant Butte and Las Cruces to discuss them.

The public is encouraged to attend.

For exact times and locations, visit the EMNRD's schedule here.