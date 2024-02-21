EPISD unveils new framework called Destination District Redesign aimed at creating high-quality seats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution for Destination District Redesign (DDR), a framework that aims to enhance the percentage of high-quality seats within the district.

El Paso ISD's high-quality seat model guarantees that each student receives exceptional academic experiences, enhances the district's ability to attract exceptional educators, and maximizes the use of all district facilities. Through promoting a culture of academic excellence and deliberate equity planning, the district has the potential to not only boost the number of high-quality seats but also enhance its financial sustainability.

“Every student within El Paso ISD deserves to have an educational journey that is challenging and tailored to their interests. This resolution is our commitment to continued innovation and transformation to meet the needs of our students,” El Paso ISD Board President Israel Irrobali said. “The vision is clear: a premier destination district offering high-quality education that will continue to inspire and empower learners to thrive.”

As part of our commitment to partner with families and community stakeholders, El Paso ISD will host community meetings to share the high-quality seat criteria and preliminary analysis. Stakeholder engagement is pivotal in shaping the district’s future. Recommendations will be presented to the Superintendent of Schools and the Board of Trustees, ensuring collective decision-making. Meeting dates will be shared with the community in the coming weeks.

“With an unparalleled legacy spanning 140 years, El Paso ISD has been a trailblazer in public education,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “This resolution marks a pivotal moment in El Paso ISD’s journey toward becoming the region’s destination district.”

El Paso ISD says this move comes as EPISD stands in a healthy financial position, having passed a balanced budget with a 2% salary increase for the 2023-2024 academic year. They also state this came on the heels of a 7% pay increase for teachers approved in 2022. This strong fiduciary standing exemplifies El Paso ISD’s commitment to responsible stewardship of taxpayer money and its proactive approach in enacting strategic actions that prime the district for success amid a historical decline in student enrollment — a trend attributed to national birth-rate decreases and historic shifts in the school-aged population. The district is resolute in its commitment to providing access to high-quality seats for every student.