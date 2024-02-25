Journey to kidney transplant, helping others navigate kidney disease

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man in need of a kidney transplant is now taking matters into his own hands and holding a fundraiser to help with costs.

Jose "Joe" Granados, told ABC-7 it's a battle he's been fighting all his life. Passed through his family, he said Polycystic Kidney Disease is something most of his family members deal with.

It's a genetic disorder that causes many fluid-filled cysts to grow in your kidneys, according the National Institutes of Health.

Granados said after years of coping with the disease, COVID only made matters worse.

"COVID sped everything up, by the time I went to the hospital my kidney function was at 6 percent," he said.

That's when he knew it was time to start looking into alternatives, a kidney transplant.

Throughout the journey Granados said it's taken a toll on him, not only mentally, but financially.

"Why did god leave me here for what purpose? I can't work, I can do anything. I'm just a burden to my family. That was my feelings at first. But then little by little, you know, I said no, you know, just because I got sick and I'm on dialysis and I need a kidney, that's not going to stop me from living," said Granados.

From the hospital, to dialysis five days a week, Granados said things are now looking up.

With the support of his family and new treatment, he is now back on his feet and spreading words of encouragement to others in his shoes.

"I need my kidney, I want to get a kidney, yes there's days that I'm down and I'm tired of dialysis but, I know with gods faith and I can get a kidney, I know everything will be okay and I can go back to work and support my family," he said.