Drug Enforcement Administration job listings close tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration's El Paso Division is searching for El Paso, Midland, and Alpine, Texas residents to work in local offices.

Hired agents will stay long-term in the area and a DEA spokesperson told ABC-7 they will not have to worry about being stationed away from their home community.

“This is a unique opportunity for local candidates who want to remain here,” said Towanda R. Thorne-James, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division. “Those who may have been interested in becoming Special Agents but could not move to another part of the country may now be very interested in applying.”

Here are the minimum qualifications needed to apply as a special agent:

U. S. Citizenship required.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Top-Secret security clearance.

Possess and maintain a valid state driver’s license.

Must be at least 21 years of age and not older than 36 at the time of appointment, unless you are a preference eligible veteran.

Must be in excellent physical condition.

Must be willing and able to carry and handle a firearm.

Those interested can apply at the USAJOBS website. Applications close tonight at 11:15 p.m.