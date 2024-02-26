What you need to do to prepare for Fort Bliss’s planned power outage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss residents are urged to prepare ahead of next month's "Black Start" exercise, which will shut off the base's electricity in order to test emergency and power systems.

Fort Bliss will conduct the exercise at some point between March 10 and 16, but will not reveal the exact date or time before its start.

Fort Bliss' Facebook page posted these food safety tips to help residents prepare for the planned outage: