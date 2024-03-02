UTEP MBB snags win against Liberty for final away game of regular season, 67-51

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KVIA) -- The Miners took on Liberty for it's final away game of the regular season and they clinch a great win against the Flames winning by a 16-point margin.

The Miners finish with a 2-9 away record and will head back to El Paso to finish their regular season on home territory against Florida International University (5-9, 10-19). UTEP will aim to advance their home record to 13-5 and overall Conference USA record to 7-9.

Tipoff is set to start at 7P.M. on Thursday.