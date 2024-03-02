Skip to Content
News

UTEP MBB snags win against Liberty for final away game of regular season, 67-51

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 7:01 PM
Published 7:00 PM

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KVIA) -- The Miners took on Liberty for it's final away game of the regular season and they clinch a great win against the Flames winning by a 16-point margin.

The Miners finish with a 2-9 away record and will head back to El Paso to finish their regular season on home territory against Florida International University (5-9, 10-19). UTEP will aim to advance their home record to 13-5 and overall Conference USA record to 7-9.

Tipoff is set to start at 7P.M. on Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content