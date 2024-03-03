Army veteran on the verge of homelessness gets helping hand

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After losing her husband of 33 years, army veteran, Carol Eller, and her disabled son once experiencing homelessness are now getting a helping hand from non-profit organization, Endeavors.

"He had gotten stage four lung cancer. We found out a few days before Christmas, and then that Easter he was gone," Eller told ABC-7. “I was a housewife at the time and, which meant all of our income was gone."

With help from Endeavors, providing her with housing and helping her enroll back in school, Eller said she was able to get back on her feet and start new.

"This program took a lot of the stresses off my shoulders. It helped me know that I was going to end up being okay eventually," she said.

Endeavors Deputy Senior Director of Operation Business Development, Ben Miranda, said stories like Eller's are becoming too common in the community.

"In El Paso alone, we have an upwards of 80 plus veterans on any single night that are unhoused. That's alarming," said Miranda.

With several programs available, including mental health services, he reminds veterans that help is out there.

