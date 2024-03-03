Bringing joy, one walk at a time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Every Sunday at 8 AM, volunteers gather at the El Paso Animal Services Center for more than just dog walking. They're there to give shelter dogs a much-needed break from the kennel and perhaps fill your heart with joy.

Rescue Run, a nonprofit organization, is on a mission to spread joy by walking dogs every weekend. With hundreds of dogs in their care, volunteers aim to get them out at least once a week.

Volunteers bring their walking shoes and greet eager dogs ready for a walk along a short trail. Walking side by side, both pups and volunteers enjoy a refreshing break from indoor confinement.

Volunteers like Danielle said it's a wonderful experience: "It's great to stretch my legs, but the dogs are just so excited." Ida finds it personally fulfilling: "It gets me active as well...it's really good." Arissa adds, "It's a good way to get out...a lot of them like to have us running so it's really fun."

Even a Fort Bliss behavioral health officer joins in, highlighting the mental health benefits of interacting with animals.

Rescue Run's efforts extend beyond individual volunteers. Social groups and businesses like Hiker Babes, Amazon, Target, and Lululemon participate, fostering a sense of community involvement.

From boosting serotonin levels to creating a sense of belonging, the impact of Rescue Run's official say weekly dog walks resonates deeply with both volunteers and the dogs they walk.