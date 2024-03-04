Skip to Content
El Paso Woman arrested after East El Paso shooting

Published 7:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are saying they have arrested 23-year-old Emily Hale after a shooting at the Trophy Room Bar & Grill on 9627 Sims.

While officers were at the scene, they say they heard a gunshot come from the establishment's parking lot. Officers found Hale inside of a 2015 Honda Accord, reaching towards her passenger seat.

Officers found a gun underneath Hale's passenger seat and arrested Hale for unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $3,000.

Carter Diggs

