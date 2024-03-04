Your guide to voting in the Texas election: Locations, hours, and important reminders

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Election Day approaches, it's crucial to be prepared to cast your ballot. Here's what you need to know:

According to El Paso County Elections Department, the following are acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas law requires voters to present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place:

Texas Driver’s License (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card (DPS)

Texas Handgun License (DPS)

United States Military Identification Card

United States Citizenship Certificate

United States Passport (book or card)

Remember, having one of these forms of identification ensures a smooth voting process. Make sure to bring your ID with you when you head to the polls.

Voting Locations: There are a total of 116 voting locations across Texas where you can cast your ballot on Tuesday. These locations are strategically spread out to ensure accessibility for all voters.

Voting Hours: Polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Last-Minute Voting: If you find yourself rushing to make it to the polls before they close at 7:00 PM, don't worry. El Paso County Elections Office officials say as long as you're in line by 7:00 PM, you will be allowed to vote. Just be patient and wait your turn.

By familiarizing yourself with the acceptable forms of photo ID, voting locations, hours, and procedures, you can ensure a smooth voting experience on Election Day.