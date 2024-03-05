As Mexican Poppies bloom in the Franklin Mountains, El Pasoans are invited to a month-long Poppies Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans can enjoy a month-long Poppies Fest starting this week! The El Paso Museum of Archaeology is throwing the festival to celebrate the annual blooming of Mexican Poppies.

“We are passionate about our poppies and the return of one of our signature events,” said El Paso Museum of Archaeology Director Sebastian Ribas-Normand. “All month we celebrate the blooming of Mexican Gold Poppies, and we invite the public to learn about the importance of protecting and preserving their natural habitat.”

The festival begins Saturday, March 9. There will be free activities and programming every Saturday through March 30.

Each weekend, there will be performances, food trucks, vendors, archery activities, workshops, and more.

Specific events are detailed below:

March 9, 10 am – 3 pm

Featuring local vendors, food trucks, performances, and crafts and activities.

March 16, 10 am – 3 pm

Featuring free workshops for all ages and workshops.

March 23, 10 am – 3 pm

Featuring City of El Paso Quality of Life departments (El Paso Zoo, City Museums, Parks and Recreation, and Public Libraries) that will provide activities and programming for all ages.



March 30, 9 am – 1 pm

Live Active El Paso joins EPMArch with a 1-mile walk through the Wilderness Park, fitness and health organizations, and activities for the whole family.

The museum is asking visitors to stay on the paths, and not tread on the poppies, so they can be preserved.

For more information about the Poppies Fest, visit the El Paso Museum of Archaeology website.