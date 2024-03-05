Skip to Content
News

Las Cruces community fundraises for family of fallen LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez

LCPD
By
New
Published 6:35 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Several local restaurants came together in raising $10,200 for the family of fallen Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez.

Hernandez was killed in the line of duty on February 11, after Armando Silva stabbed him. A witness, who has since been identified as Isaiah Astroga, shot and killed Silva within seconds. Astroga then swiftly attended to Hernandez as he waited for first responders to arrive.

A check for the family was presented today to a representative at the Las Cruces Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content