Las Cruces community fundraises for family of fallen LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Several local restaurants came together in raising $10,200 for the family of fallen Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez.

Hernandez was killed in the line of duty on February 11, after Armando Silva stabbed him. A witness, who has since been identified as Isaiah Astroga, shot and killed Silva within seconds. Astroga then swiftly attended to Hernandez as he waited for first responders to arrive.

A check for the family was presented today to a representative at the Las Cruces Police Department.