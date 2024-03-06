Skip to Content
News

EPISD police sergeant becomes the first female lieutenant at the district’s police department

EPISD
By
New
Published 6:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Denby “Donica” Pedregon is the first woman to be promoted to sergeant in the EPISD Police Services Department. Pedegron is a U.S. Army combat veteran, that has 14 years of experience in law enforcement, including seven in EPISD and is now charged with the safety and security of the students and staff of the District.

“Breaking through barriers hasn't been an easy battle but perseverance, compassion and dedication have helped me throughout my career and life. I've truly have been blessed to have great family, friends, and mentors along that way that have always believed in me and supported me. I hope to continue to inspire our students to break their own barriers and that anything is possible,” said Pedregon. “I can truly say that I will do this job to the best of my abilities and with pride,” said Pedregon.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content