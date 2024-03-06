EPISD police sergeant becomes the first female lieutenant at the district’s police department

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Denby “Donica” Pedregon is the first woman to be promoted to sergeant in the EPISD Police Services Department. Pedegron is a U.S. Army combat veteran, that has 14 years of experience in law enforcement, including seven in EPISD and is now charged with the safety and security of the students and staff of the District.

“Breaking through barriers hasn't been an easy battle but perseverance, compassion and dedication have helped me throughout my career and life. I've truly have been blessed to have great family, friends, and mentors along that way that have always believed in me and supported me. I hope to continue to inspire our students to break their own barriers and that anything is possible,” said Pedregon. “I can truly say that I will do this job to the best of my abilities and with pride,” said Pedregon.