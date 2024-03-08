Skip to Content
Arizona Attorney General’s Office files additional lawsuit against Post Bridal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Arizona Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Posh Bridal, alleging the El Paso businesswoman deceived customers in New Mexico.

ABC-7 previously reported on Renee Cuellar, who is also charged with theft of property in El Paso.

The Arizona lawsuit alleges Cuellar accepted thousands of dollar's worth of deposits for quinceañera dresses before closing shop abruptly without giving customers their gowns or refunds.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says the Attorney General wants to use this lawsuit to pay back customers who never got their promised dresses

