Oscars 2024: How to watch, what to know about 96th Academy Awards

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Now to the Oscars countdown, we are just two days away and final preparations are underway. Here's what you can look forward to--in Hollywood's biggest night: Oscar night brings lots of different sounds like the swell of the orchestra and the laughter for the jokes of host Jimmy Kimmel. And the best sound of all is the shriek of surprise that an unexpected winner receives. Might we hear one of those on Sunday?

The great Davine Joy Randolph of the Holdovers has been piling up the supporting actress wins. But this is the first time she'll face the long-admired ferrera, could the Oscar be coming to America? From American fiction, best actor nominee Jeffrey Wright hailed for the stop on a dime shifts in tone that make this comedy so clever. Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy is the favorite, but maybe the academy will get it wright this time!

The glorious revelation that is Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon & previous Oscar winner Emma stone who dazzles in Poor Things. They're said to be the most likely to succeed in best actress. But for Anatomy of a Fall: Sandra huller acts in English, acts in French, acts with a child, acts with a dog & testifies in court. Why not her for the Oscar? Third time should be the charm for Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr. In supporting actor. He's been up twice before, and the town rightly loves him.

Yet, consider the sheer Kenergy unleashed if Ryan Gosling wins for Barbie! His best song performance of I'm just Ken, figures to electrify the crowd, so a victory here, I mean, Ken you dig it? We knew that you could! Hollywood is ready for the Oscars, where some of the world's most famous people will all be on a live broadcast, for nearly four hours. So really anything can happen!

you can watch the Oscars right here on ABC-7. The countdown to the red carpet live, will begin at 11 a.m. The awards show begins at 5 p.m. Then at 9 p.m, "On the red carpet, after the show awards" airs, followed by ABC-7 at 10 weekend, then a special 'Oscars edition' of ABC-7 xtra. Be sure to tune in!