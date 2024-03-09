Poppies Fest kicking off Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The Poppies fest is kicking off Saturday with fun for all the family to enjoy with food trucks, and vendors.

Its happening today from10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Paso Museum of Archeology located at 4301 Transmountain road.

UTEP Botanical Curator at the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Garden, Kevin Floyd said they germinate in the winter and start flowering in the early spring.

Floyd said though there are many stories on how they ended up here, he believes they came from a group that belonged to the Chamber of Commerce in the 1930's.

He said at the time they wanted to create a spectacle that people would come and see and they thought that spot would do well.

He said although they are beautiful to see, he says they would not be picked to take home.

"Don't step on the poppies, don't pick the poppies. If you decide that you do want poppies in your yard, either by the seeds from somebody or maybe you have a neighbor that has some seeds that you can get. But be sure to leave the poppies in the wild," said Floyd.