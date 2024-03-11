Rep. Gabe Vasquez delivers historic $13.3 million in funding for 14 Projects for New Mexico’s second district

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- On Wednesday, March 6, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.-02) secured $13.3 million for 14 projects in New Mexico’s second congressional district. The projects prioritize public safety, bringing good-paying jobs to the district, supporting families and ensuring access to clean water and improved wastewater systems.

“Since serving New Mexico in Congress, I’ve been fighting for our district’s fair share of funding,” said Vasquez. “I’ve traveled across the district listening to the needs of our rural, urban, and Tribal communities and have worked hard to deliver critical infrastructure funding, even during a time of Congressional gridlock. I’m proud to deliver these investments to the communities of New Mexico’s 2nd District.”

Vasquez successfully secured funding for 14 community projects in New Mexico:

Public Safety

New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s Communication Improvement Project across New Mexico $800,000 for the acquisition of handheld radios and satellite communication technology to help improve law enforcement communication in rural communities.

Fire Protection Vehicle Acquisition Project in Isleta Pueblo $900,000 for the acquisition of a new fire protection vehicle for the Pueblo of Isleta. This vehicle will be used to protect the community from wildfires and other major fire events.

Lift Up Las Cruces Project in Las Cruces $1,000,000 for new streetlights and public infrastructure improvements like ADA ramps and new sidewalks.

Luna Mobile Command Unit in Luna County $500,000 for the acquisition of a mobile command unit to facilitate better response to public safety incidents.



Good-paying Jobs

Atrisco Vista Boulevard Improvement Project in Albuquerque $4,000,000 for the reconstruction of a 2.35 mile stretch of Atrisco Vista Boulevard to facilitate economic development that has the potential to bring 13,000 jobs to the area.

Grant County I-10 Improvement Project in Grant County $500,000 for the re-paving of nine miles of Interstate 10 in southwest New Mexico.

South Valley Economic Development Center Expansion Project in Albuquerque $850,000 for the construction of an agricultural economic development center to help increase job growth in this sector.



Access to Clean Water

Bayard for Wastewater Systems Improvement Project in Bayard $959,752 for the construction of wastewater system improvements to repair and replace broken and outdated equipment and deteriorated infrastructure for residents of the City of Bayard and surrounding communities.

Double Eagle Waterline Replacement Project in Carlsbad, $959,752 to replace the existing water lines in the Double Eagle well field in Carlsbad. The current system is losing 12 million gallons of water per year.

Columbus Wastewater Improvement Project in Columbus $500,000 for the improvement of a wastewater treatment facility.



Supporting Families

Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces Renovation Project in Las Cruces $1,466,279 for the renovation of a facility that will include space for after-school activities, learning, and other programming.

Gila Community Center Improvement Project in Silver City $400,000 for the construction of a new community center in Gila, a rural town.

Hatch Food Pantry Project in Hatch $300,000 for the construction of a permanent food pantry in the rural community of Hatch, NM.

Lordsburg Community Center in Lordsburg $500,000 for the renovation of a community center originally constructed in the 1980s.



Vasquez also voted to fully fund lifeline programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Access Program Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) food assistance program.