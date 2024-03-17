St. Patrick’s Day in the Borderland: Where you can celebrate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- St. Patrick's day has arrived, and there are quite a few options in both El Paso and Las Cruces if you're looking to celebrate!

First, we have the El Paso Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl.

Starts at 1:00 P.M. and runs through 8 P.M. at Rad Retrocade at 4025 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902, USA

Adaptive Pricing: Tickets are priced based on groups, so if you go with seven of your friends, tickets are only 10 dollars! A list of all pricing options can be found here.

Discounts on food and drinks, and even some free drinks, are included!

Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery's St. Patrick's Day Party in Las Cruces

Live music, food specials, and drink specials all day!

Takes place from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M., and admission is paid in the way of a five dollar cover charge.

119 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Farmer's Market hosted by Field of Dreams Dispensary in Sunland Park