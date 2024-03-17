Skip to Content
News

St. Patrick’s Day in the Borderland: Where you can celebrate

MGN
By
New
Published 5:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- St. Patrick's day has arrived, and there are quite a few options in both El Paso and Las Cruces if you're looking to celebrate!

First, we have the El Paso Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl.

  • Starts at 1:00 P.M. and runs through 8 P.M. at Rad Retrocade at 4025 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902, USA
  • Adaptive Pricing: Tickets are priced based on groups, so if you go with seven of your friends, tickets are only 10 dollars! A list of all pricing options can be found here.
  • Discounts on food and drinks, and even some free drinks, are included!

Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery's St. Patrick's Day Party in Las Cruces

  • Live music, food specials, and drink specials all day!
  • Takes place from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M., and admission is paid in the way of a five dollar cover charge. 
  • 119 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Farmer's Market hosted by Field of Dreams Dispensary in Sunland Park

  • Taking place from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. at 159 Sunland Park NM 88063.
  •  Farmers, craft-makers, artisans, goods and local entertainment will be available.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content