MIJ Law Firm announces a $1 Million give away for a perfect NCAA bracket

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- MIJ Law Firm announced they are giving away $1 million for perfect NCAA Bracket. El Paso based personal injury law firm Mendez Isaac Joudi Law Firm is hosting a March Madness bracket and giving someone with the perfect bracket a $1 Million prize. There is no fee to enter the bracket.

The bracket consists of 64 college teams seeking to advance to the championship game which is April 8th in Glendale, AZ. There will also be other prizes which include $25,000 for the person who gets 60 out of 63 correct, $1,500 to the person with the most points at the end of the tournament, a 65-inch television for the person with the second most points, and 3rd place wins VIP tickets to Sal y Limon Festival.

They are also giving the person that takes last place 4 tickets to an El Paso Chihuahuas game. Registration closes at the start of the first game on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Bracket participants must be 18 years of age. The official registrration for the bracket can be found at mijlawfirm.com.