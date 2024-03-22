Skip to Content
El Paso Periodontics and Implant Specialist opens new location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Periodontics and Implant Specialist held the grand opening for its new location at 12101 Montwood Drive on March 22 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

"We are delighted to expand our practice into the vibrant community of El Paso," said Dr. Naser Rezaei, DDS, MS, and Dr. Vahid Khoshkam, DDS, MS, of El Paso Periodontics and Implant Specialist. "We look forward to welcoming the community and forging lasting connections."

Carter Diggs

